RAPID CITY, S.D. – As another new school year begins, so does the NewsCenter1 and First Interstate Bank 1+1 Giveaway. The first recipient of the new academic year is a life skills teacher looking to bring more exciting experiments to her classroom.
Robbinsdale Elementary Special Education teacher Lori Wood knew she wanted to be a teacher as early as first grade and has taught countless children across decades, but says working as a special education teacher has become her true academic calling. "I just always liked to help the people that need the most help. And I just feel that's where my heart is," she said. "There's so much love in this room. And they just fill your heart as much as you hopefully fill theirs."
As a life skills teacher, she teaches kindergarten through second-grade students about the world around them. And in her classroom, she and her students conduct experiments centered around observational learning.
"We are making raisins right now out of grapes, and just trying all different things," she explained. "And now that I have this, I can look beyond what I was looking at that was within my pocketbook realm."
Miss Wood adds that she hopes to carry out experiments related to cooking and science among others, starting with a butterfly kit.
To nominate a teacher in your community, head to the 1+1 Giveaway tab on the website.