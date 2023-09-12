RAPID CITY, S.D. – As another new school year begins, so does the NewsCenter1 and First Interstate Bank 1+1 Giveaway. The first recipient of the new academic year is a life skills teacher looking to bring more exciting experiments to her classroom.

Robbinsdale Elementary Special Education teacher Lori Wood knew she wanted to be a teacher as early as first grade and has taught countless children across decades, but says working as a special education teacher has become her true academic calling. "I just always liked to help the people that need the most help. And I just feel that's where my heart is," she said. "There's so much love in this room. And they just fill your heart as much as you hopefully fill theirs."

IMG_6124 - Copy.JPG
IMG_6121.JPG

As a life skills teacher, she teaches kindergarten through second-grade students about the world around them. And in her classroom, she and her students conduct experiments centered around observational learning.

IMG_6119.JPG

"We are making raisins right now out of grapes, and just trying all different things," she explained. "And now that I have this, I can look beyond what I was looking at that was within my pocketbook realm."

Miss Wood adds that she hopes to carry out experiments related to cooking and science among others, starting with a butterfly kit.

To nominate a teacher in your community, head to the 1+1 Giveaway tab on the website.

IMG_6118.JPG
IMG_6117.JPG
IMG_6120.JPG

Tags