RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sheila Hansen is a librarian at Stevens High School in Rapid City and now a recipient of the 1+1 Giveaway, an opportunity provided by NewsCenter1 and First Interstate Bank to support local teachers by giving recipients a $500 gift card to help enhance their classroom. Hansen not only dedicates her time to the students at Stevens High School but to the youths at the Juvenile Services Center as well.
What does Hansen do?
When asked about her job, Hansen responded "We're kind of a catch all, kind of the center of the school in many ways. We work with laptops, we disperse them, we retrieve them, we help all the things in between and online resources. We also work with books, which is our favorite thing to be able to do. Many times our books come from student requests, so we know what they want and what they want to read because they tell us."
Outside of being a librarian at Stevens High School, she spends time volunteering at the Juvenile Services Center, operated by Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
"It started out as kind of a sad thing because my daughter went off to grad school in Portland and I wondered how I was going to fill that time, and what I should do with myself in a productive way. It just so happened that it kind of fell into my lap that they were looking for a librarian to help them out at the Juvenile Services Center. And I thought, you know what? This is a way for me to use what I'm good at because I'm really deep, not wide, in terms of what I'm good at. So I knew that I could help them, that I could step in, and that would be something I could help them with. Plus, I'm just passionate about young people, whether they're detainees or the top of their class, having things to read that help them think and that they enjoy reading." Said Hansen.
How does Hansen feel about winning the giveaway?
Hansen is grateful for being nominated and chosen for the 1+1 Giveaway.
"I am so overwhelmed with gratitude. When you volunteer, you just kind of work under the radar or else it wouldn't really be volunteering. It would be some sort of self-promotion. So I didn't ever expect anything like this. I just go in there every weekend and I do it for the the knowing that I'm helping out not only the correctional officers, but also the detainees who are there. It's kind of a win win for everybody and that's the kind of volunteer work I like to do."
What are Hansen's plans for the gift card?
With gift card in hand, Hansen explains what she will be spending the $500 on "Whenever you ask a teacher, or in this case a librarian, how they're going to spend the money, they usually say it's going to go right back into what they're doing because you're so passionate about it and it matters so much. I just think that there is nothing better that I can do with my money than give it away, which you know, my husband isn't always fond of, but it is something that I believe in. We have to give back as much as we receive."
Appreciation for Hansen's work:
Heather Wood, lieutenant with Juvenile Services Center, comments on how much they appreciate all the time Hansen has volunteered at the center's library.
"In January 2022, Sheila became one of our volunteers for the library when she came in. We recently had done a book drive from the community, which we received several books, so she walked into a room with lots of books, not organized, not labeled. Since then, she has donated several hours every week, creating an inventory for us, and labeling the books. She's able to load the book cards for the detainees upon their requests of what they would like to read. The detainees are very appreciative. So now we're easily able to locate books. We appreciate everything that Sheila has done. We're very grateful for all the work she does and all her service that she does for us."
