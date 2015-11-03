-
House fire spreads to neighboring home and surround grass land
Fire departments arrived on scene to 579 Stealth Ln. to find the home engulfed in flames.
Multiple fire departments responded to house fire on Ponderosa Ct.
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Saturday evening at around 8:45 p.m.
Aspen Dental provided free dental care to veterans
Aspen Dental opened its doors nationwide Saturday, to provide free dental care to veterans as a part of their Healthy Mouth Movement.
Pennington County sobriety program showing high success rates
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s 24/7 Program, holds participants accountable for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.
Local News
Multiple fire departments responded to house fire on Ponderosa Ct.
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Saturday evening at around 8:45 p.m.
Volunteers bring Army veteran's home closer to completion
We first met Sgt. Wayne Swier August 13 of last year, when the veteran was selected to receive the house by Homes for Our Troops, a national non-profit that works to help injured veterans.
Team Law takes the trophy in the Guns N' Hoses blood drive
The battle between Team Law and Team Fire in the Guns 'n Hoses Blood Drive is over and Team Law took the trophy.
Slideshows
Weather Photos of the Week
Weather Photos of the Week
Weather Photos of the Week
Hill City Cafe
The close-knit community of Hill City is known for art, history, and plenty of restaurants. There are many South Dakota cities known for similar characteristics, but what makes Hill City unique? NewsCenter1’s Natasha Acrie stops by one special cafe to get an idea! Hill City Cafe is a family-owned eatery, well-known for a friendly environment and comfort-style food.
Weather Photos of the Week
NewsCenter1 Today
Pet of the Week: June 23
Anya and Andrew meet this week's pet, Shark Boy! To find out more about Shark Boy or to see other pets available for adoption, visit http://hsbh.org.
Wild Weather Camp underway at School of Mines
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is hosting a Wild Weather Summer Camp for local high school students. This is the first year that the camp kicks off, which offers a hands-on experience in the science of meteorology.
Chicken Skewers with Peanut Sauce
In healthy eating, Anya makes chicken skewers with satay style peanut sauce.
Interview with newly crowned Miss South Dakota
Anya chats with the new Miss South Dakota for more on how she will represent the state.
Just Try It Tuesday: Bounce Around Rapid City
Bounce Around Rapid City in the Rushmore Mall made an acceptation to let Anya Mueller try out the bounce houses for Just Try It Tuesday.
Prepping Skin for Summer Occasions
Anya Mueller talks with Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson with Regional Health dermatologist about what procedures you might consider to prep your skin before a special occasion.
Storybook Island Character Run/Walk
Anya talks with Amber Heredia of the Leadership Rapid City Class of 2015, for more on the upcoming Run/Walk fundraiser.
Fast Draw with the Pros at Wild Bill Days
Wild Bill Days is underway in Deadwood. This includes free concerts on Main Street, and many other events commemorating the life of Wild Bill Hickok.
Lynne Riddle and Dr. Lycia Scott- Thornburg join Anya to talk about an event happening Wednesday, June 14 at the Holiday Inn from 5:30-8:00pm.
Pet of the Week: June 16
Anya meets this week's pet, Conner!
Stories
Videos
Rapid City BMX State Qualifier and DK Gold Cup
It's a busy weekend at the Rapid City BMX track. FULL STORY HERE
-
Black Hills Speedway
Racing action continued on Friday night at Black Hills Speedway. FULL STORY HERE
-
Interview with newly crowned Miss South Dakota
Anya chats with the new Miss South Dakota for more on how she will represent the state.
RCFD reports busy service day with structure, wildland fires
The Rapid City Fire Department battled a structure fire and wildfire Thursday just hours apart, partially indicative of the high fire danger levels in the area.
-
Swimmers compete in the Mt. Rushmore Classic
The Mt. Rushmore Classic swim meet kicked off Friday at the Roosevelt Swim Center in Rapid City. FULL STORY HERE
